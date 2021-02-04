Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.00. 452,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.58. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

