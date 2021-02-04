Kansas City Southern Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

KSU stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.47. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

