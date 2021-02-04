Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $131.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00007536 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $131.08 million and approximately $101.91 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00203798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.82 or 0.01896743 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,917,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

