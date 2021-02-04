Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $136.43 million and $1.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,221,253 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.