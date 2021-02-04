Keep3rV1 Price Hits $399.92 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $79.98 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $399.92 or 0.01067841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00142214 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 164.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00110166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00239783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040132 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.