Keep3rV1 Price Tops $376.78 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $75.36 million and $20.51 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $376.78 or 0.01023854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00090008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

