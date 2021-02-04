Keep3rV1 Price Tops $376.78 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $75.36 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $376.78 or 0.01023854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00090008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

