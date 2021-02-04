Keep4r (KP4R) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $17.07 or 0.00045788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $213,775.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00088197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00239949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041730 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,884 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

