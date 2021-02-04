KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $515.86 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $515.86 or 0.01401310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $22.72 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.