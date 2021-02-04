Kemacoin Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $20,716.73 and $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023213 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 242.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.