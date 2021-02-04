Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

KMPR opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 1,631.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

