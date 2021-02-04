Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $279.32

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $279.32 and traded as high as $385.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 27,305 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The stock has a market cap of £412.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

