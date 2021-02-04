Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

