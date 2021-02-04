Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Upgraded by Danske to Hold

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
About Kesko Oyj
