Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $9.48. Key Tronic shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 71,556 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.