KeyCorp Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $48.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

