KeyCorp Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.05.

CMG stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,299.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

