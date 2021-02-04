KeyCorp Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.