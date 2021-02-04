Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.72.

Kidoz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

