Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.48

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $17.94. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 243,515 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

