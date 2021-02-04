Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading Up 6.4%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 287,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 275,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $510.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 383,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.