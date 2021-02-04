Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.