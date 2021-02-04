Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE KIM opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
