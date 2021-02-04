Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Cap of $80.69 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $80.69 million and $735,503.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00152386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008200 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00065873 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.