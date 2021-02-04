Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0824 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $102,394.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00242455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.