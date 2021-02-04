Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Down 16.6%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s share price fell 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.