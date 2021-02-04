Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

KINS stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

