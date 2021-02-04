Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 7,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

