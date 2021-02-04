Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KIGRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 7,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

