Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $1,443,500.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00.

KEX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 567,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KEX. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 356,914 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 835,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.