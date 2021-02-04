Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

