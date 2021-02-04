KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

