KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $286.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

