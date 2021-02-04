KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $339.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $293.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.81. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

