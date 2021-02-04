KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $13.83 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006323 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $403,637.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00151842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040218 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

