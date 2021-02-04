Klimatas One Day Volume Reaches $76.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $21,832.29 and approximately $76.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

