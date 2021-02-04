Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 172,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 299,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

GUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.45 million. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

