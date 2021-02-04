Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million to $210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.73 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 961,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,139. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -507.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

