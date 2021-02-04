Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.79 million.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 972,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

