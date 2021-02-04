Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.10 ($29.53) and last traded at €26.14 ($30.75). Approximately 23,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.50 ($31.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKB. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

The stock has a market cap of $431.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.01.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

