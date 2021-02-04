Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.86

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 73706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

