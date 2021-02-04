Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $49.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

