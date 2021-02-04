Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.06 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $86.33 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00099662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,028,239 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.