Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Koppers stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.