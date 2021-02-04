Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.57

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 5542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.