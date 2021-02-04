Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 17,590 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,566.51, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

