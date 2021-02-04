Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 238,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $106.95 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

