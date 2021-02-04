Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.78% of OraSure Technologies worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OSUR opened at $14.32 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

