Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 121,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

