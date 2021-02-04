Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 918,175 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 918,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.24% of SmileDirectClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.