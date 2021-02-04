Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $110.41 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.